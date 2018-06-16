Children go live with aunt after father is accused of killing mother

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - With their mother dead and their father in jail, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Spencer Multack gave temporary custody of the children to a paternal aunt Saturday at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami.

A day before Father's Day, the children didn't know their father was being accused of killing their mother. Relatives last saw Maribel Torres, 33, on Thanksgiving and she had vanished in December before Christmas. Her sister, Mabel Montesino, said she was most concerned about her autistic 7-year-old nephew.

"My sister had already paid for her daughter's 10th birthday," Montesino said in tears about the abrupt disappearance. "My sister had already bought Christmas gifts."

The children's paternal grandfather reported their mother's disappearance to the Miami-Dade Police Department April 23. He told officers that he was suspicious when his daughter's husband told him that she was pregnant and had left him for another man. Detectives say it turned out to be a lie.

Officers said Maribel Torres was last seen at her Miami Lakes home in the 17300 block of Northwest 62nd Court. Jimmy Joseph Torres, 36, allegedly told a confidant that Maribel Torres didn't runaway, but didn't make it out alive from the home.

They were arguing when he grabbed a metal rod, hit her on the head with it, and she collapsed to the ground bleeding and died, the unidentified confidant told detectives according to a police report.

The confidant also knew where he had allegedly disposed of her body. Detectives found a body fitting Maribel Torres' description Thursday inside a box in a canal along the 1500 block of Old Griffin Road in Dania Beach.

The Broward Medical Examiner's was working to identify the woman's remains, but the finding was enough for detectives to arrest Jimmy Torres and for prosecutors to charge him with second-degree murder with a weapon.

Jimmy Torres appeared in front of Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer on Friday afternoon. Multack issued a stay away order preventing him from being near his children.

Losing their father was the second tragedy that had befallen the Torres' children. The third tragedy: Now the couples' families were quarreling for custody. On Saturday afternoon, Multack decided to grant custody to Jimmy Torres' sister, but warned her during the emergency hearing that the custody was temporary. There will be another custody hearing in the case Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.