Children witness man attacking pregnant woman in Coral Springs, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - When police officers arrived to a home in Coral Springs, they found a pregnant woman in pain and Oshane Saunders packing a suitcase with his clothes.

Saunders couldn't go anywhere with the suitcase. Coral Springs Police Department officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest for driving with a suspended license in Broward County.

The pregnant woman told police officers Wednesday afternoon that Saunders, 27, grabbed her by the neck, pushed her against the wall and threw her on a bed, police said.

The woman told police officers she was trying to get away with their 6-year-old son when Saunders, a tow truck driver born in Kingston, Jamaica, pulled him from her arms.

"She was then thrown on the ground again in the living room in the presence of their child and her 12-year-old niece," Officer Stephen Whetherington wrote in the police report.

Officers noticed the victim had scratches on her face, neck and collarbone. The 12-year-old girl told officers she was scared of Saunders.

Officers arrested him and took him to the Coral Springs Police Department station for processing and released him to the Broward Sheriff's Office on the pending warrant. Saunders faces charges of aggravated battery and tampering in Broward County court.

