Convicted felon confesses to having stolen gun after purse-snatching arrest

DAVIE, Fla. - When a green-eyed woman approached her to ask her for a cigarette, Faith Nathanson gave her one. She wasn't expecting the woman to use her generosity as an opportunity to steal her purse.

Gabriela Doolen took off running with her black purse, according to the Davie Police Department.

Nathanson, 70, chased after her, but Jason Juhasz was waiting for Doolen, 27, in a white Chevrolet Colorado that they used to make their getaway.

The purse-snatching happened Sunday outside the Publix at 8848 State Road 84 in Davie.

Police spotted the duo at Nova Drive and College Avenue and said that when Juhasz stopped and saw the officers, he began crying and volunteered a confession.

"I am going away for life. I am a career criminal," Juhasz, 34, said, according to a police report. "I have nothing on me. I know you all already found the gun in my center console. And yes, it is stolen. I'm f---ed. My life is over."

Officers found Nathanson's purse on the floor in front of the backseat and an FNX black semi-automatic firearm inside the center console. Detectives said Juhasz is also a suspect in a June 19 armed robbery at the TD Bank at 5943 Stirling Rd.

Juhasz faces two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping or facilitating the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Doolen is facing a charge of robbery by sudden snatching.

