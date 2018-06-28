Convicted felon confesses to having stolen gun during arrest for robbery

DAVIE, Fla. - When a woman approached her to ask her for a cigarette, Faith Nathanson gave her one. She wasn't expecting the woman to use her generosity as an opportunity to steal her purse.

Gabriela Carolina Doolen took off running with her black purse and Nathanson, 70, chased her, according to the Davie Police Department. The robbery was outside of Publix at 8848 State Road 84, in Davie.

Jason John Juhasz was in a white Chevrolet Colorado waiting for Doolen, 27, to get in the car and drive away, police said. Officers spotted them at Nova Drive and College Avenue and said that when Juhasz stopped and saw the officers he began crying and volunteered a confession.

"I am going away for life. I am a career criminal," Juhasz, 34, said, according to the police report of the robbery on June 24. "I have nothing on me. I know you all already found the gun in my center console. And yes, it is stolen. I'm f---ed. My life is over."

Officers found Nathanson's purse on the floor in front of the backseat and an FNX black semi-automatic firearm inside the center console. Detectives said Juhasz is also the suspect of a June 19 armed robbery at the TD Bank at 5943 Stirling Rd.

Juhasz faces two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping or facilitating the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Doolen is facing a charge of robbery by sudden snatching.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.