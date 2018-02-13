Convicted felon suspected of selling cocaine gets away after dangerous chase

DAVIE, Fla. - When police officers were chasing Karl "Chris" Monroe, they said they saw him stick out his hand and throw out cocaine out on the street, as he stepped on the accelerator.

Davie Police Department officers were chasing the 35-year-old convicted felon because he was suspected of selling heroin and crack cocaine from a tan 2014 Buick LaCrosse in East Davie.

Cocaine, marijuana and running away from police officers isn't new to him. Monroe's criminal record from 2004 to 2017 includes five felony convictions. Detectives believe he is also not afraid of using fake identities.

During the Jan. 26 chase, the officers said he nearly crashed into several vehicles before they let him get away in his wife's white 2012 Audi Q5. They were still searching for him Tuesday evening.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about Monroe's whereabouts to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 354-493-8477.

