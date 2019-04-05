Convicted felon was pretending to be missing teen, authorities say

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Brian Michael Rini, a convicted felon who was released from prison March 7, 2019, really thought he could start a new life as 14-year-old Timmothy Pitzen. A DNA test killed his plan.

The Newport Police Department identified the man who was pretending to be Timmothy as a 23-year-old convicted felon who was released from prison March 7, 2019.

Newport detectives worked with FBI Louisville, FBI Cincinnati, Aurora Police Department, Newport Police Department, Cincinnati Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

CNN video

Timmothy vanished when he was 6 years old. His mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, died of an apparent suicide leaving behind a note saying he was "somewhere safe with people who love him and will take care of him. You will never find him," according to The Enquirer.

Timmothy's relatives spoke to reporters saying they were back to ground zero.

"It’s been awful," Timmothy’s grandmother Alana Anderson said. "I feel so sorry for the young man who’s obviously had a horrible time and felt the need to say he was someone else."

ABC News' Meghan Keneally contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.