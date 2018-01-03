Couple accused of stealing luggage from Miami International Airport

Wilbert Cabrera-Valdes and Ana Columbie are accused of stealing luggage at Miami International Airport.

MIAMI - A Hialeah couple was arrested after they stole multiple pieces of luggage from baggage claim areas at Miami International Airport, police said.

Wilbert Cabrera-Valdes and Ana Columbie were arrested on New Year's Eve. They face charges of grand theft.

According to a police report, two travelers reported their luggage missing on different days in December.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the Dec. 15 and saw a man, later identified as Cabrera-Valdes, pick up the missing luggage from the conveyer belt and leave the airport. Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the Dec. 26 incident and saw the same man, along with a woman, later identified as Columbie, pick up two pieces of luggage and walk outside.

Police said five pieces of luggage were found inside the couple's home.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.