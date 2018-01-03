Couple accused of stealing luggage from Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A Hialeah couple was arrested after they stole multiple pieces of luggage from baggage claim areas at Miami International Airport, police said.
Wilbert Cabrera-Valdes and Ana Columbie were arrested on New Year's Eve. They face charges of grand theft.
More Crime Headlines
- Gun found in passenger's carry-on bag at Orlando airport
- Officer shoots man trying to rob Hialeah Farm Store, police say
- Hialeah burglary suspect accused of stabbing dog to death
- Man in wig, sunglasses robs BB&T Bank in Hialeah, FBI says
- Hialeah man killed wife after they drove to City Hall to get divorce, police say
According to a police report, two travelers reported their luggage missing on different days in December.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the Dec. 15 and saw a man, later identified as Cabrera-Valdes, pick up the missing luggage from the conveyer belt and leave the airport. Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the Dec. 26 incident and saw the same man, along with a woman, later identified as Columbie, pick up two pieces of luggage and walk outside.
Police said five pieces of luggage were found inside the couple's home.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.