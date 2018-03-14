Craigslist ad leads thief to American bulldog puppy in Miami-Dade.

Police officers believe a Craigslist ad led a thief to an American bulldog puppy stolen from a home in Miami-Dade.

Danaisy Rodriguez, 38, told police officers she was selling the white puppy with brown spots from her home near Tropical Park when a man responded to the ad.

"After showing the puppy to the subject, he told the victim he was not interested," Detective Lee Cowart said.

Surveillance video shows the man climbing over the fence and taking the kennel with the puppy from her home's back patio. An accomplice helped him. The two were in a black BMW four-door sedan.

Officers were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.

