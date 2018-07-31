Customer chases down purse-snatching suspect at Publix, tackles him to ground

A good Samaritan chased after Devaris Frederick, tackled him to the ground and held him down until deputies arrived.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Pompano Beach woman's trip to the grocery store didn't go as planned when her purse was snatched from her hand, but a good Samaritan stepped in and tackled the would-be robber to the ground.

The takedown was caught on cellphone video Saturday in the parking lot of a Publix along State Road 7 in Boca Raton.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, Haydion Boles was at the register when a man, later identified as Devaris Frederick, asked her if he could cut in line. When Boles refused, Frederick snatched her purse from her hand and ran out of the store.

Boles, 31, yelled for help, and a customer ran after Frederick.

Devaris Frederick is accused of snatching a woman's purse at a Publix in Boca Raton.

The man chased down Frederick and tackled him to the pavement, holding him down until deputies arrived.

Frederick, 37, of Hollywood, was arrested. He faces a charge of robbery by sudden snatching.

