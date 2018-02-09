Davie man arrested on animal cruelty charges after dog's death

DAVIE, Fla. - A Davie man was arrested Friday on animal cruelty charges for the death of a dog after police responded to a call of a man smoking drugs.

Dominick Slade Moses, 34, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Moses's roommate called saying he was acting "out of control" after taking drugs. When authorities arrived, they found Moses lying on the patio floor on top of a small, long-haired Dachshund puppy.

The dog, which had urinated and defecated on the patio, was found to be recently deceased by an animal control officler . When asked how he killed the dog, Moses replied, "I choked it."

The Davie Police Department says drug paraphernalia found at the scene revealed traces of crack cocaine and spice, a synthetic drug.

