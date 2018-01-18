Davie police officer found guilty of extorting ex-girlfriend over nude photos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County jury found Davie police Officer James Krey guilty Wednesday of extortion in a revenge porn trial that involved an ex-girlfriend's nude photos.

Krey, 37, was accused of threatening Davie police Officer Brittany Assam in an attempt to force her to quit her job. She was 22 at the time.

Coral Springs police believe Krey wanted to get back together with Assam and began to threaten her when she declined.

"You are going to have to leave Broward County, sweetheart," a text message from Krey to Assam said, according to an arrest report. "Anywhere you go, I have people."

Assam testified about the 2014 incident in court Wednesday. She said he threatened her with pictures that she had sent him during their relationship.

"Please do not send those pictures. Please delete those pictures of me from your phone. I no longer want you to have them," Assam said, reading a transcript of a text conversation that she had with Krey.

Then she read Krey's reply.

"Too late," she said. "You did all this, not me."

Krey has been suspended without pay.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 8. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

