Deadly police-involved shooting investigated in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Authorities said they are investigating a deadly police-involved shooting in Lauderhill Sunday night.

Officials said an officer shot at someone in the 700 block of Northwest 39th Avenue, but it's unclear what led up to the incident.

One person was killed, according to authorities.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News and refresh Local10.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.