Deerfield Beach woman steals nearly $1,800 worth of items from Toys 'R' Us

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. - A Deerfield Beach woman was arrested Sunday in Martin County after she stole nearly $1,800 worth of items from a Toys "R" Us store in Jensen Beach, deputies said.

Ishella Richards, 30, loaded up her shopping cart with $1,797.30 worth of toys and other items and left the store without paying for them, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Richards ran into the parking lot, loaded the toys into her SUV and sped away along U.S. Highway 1, but she didn't get far, deputies said.

Deputies spotted the SUV and, despite her efforts to outrun them, Richards was taken into custody. Deputies said the stolen toys were found inside the SUV.

Toys "R" Us recently announced that it would closing all of its stores as part of a bankruptcy court-ordered liquidation.

Richards faces charges of grand theft and fleeing and eluding.



