Deputies arrest suspected killer of Bing Bing Spa employee

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man Tusday in the murder of a 45-year-old woman who worked at a massage parlor in Oakland Park, according the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies identified the man as Jacob Fought saying surveillance video shows that he was likely the last person to have seen Daying Li alive at the Bing Bing Spa at 771 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A co-worker found her dead about 10:40 p.m., March 21.

Deputies arrested Fought while he was walking on the street Tuesday near the intersection of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Lauderhill, according to Officer Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the department.

Prosecutors are charging Fought with one count of first degree murder. Detective Samantha Cottam is still investigating the case. She is asking anyone with information about the murder to call her at 954-321-4210.

