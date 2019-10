Deputies investigate a shooting behind Elegant Beauty Supplies in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - One man was wounded Tuesday morning in a shooting behind a beauty supply store in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a shooting behind Elegant Beauty Supplies off Atlantic Boulevard.

BSO spokeswoman Robyn Hankerson said the man appeared to have been robbed.

The victim was taken to Broward Health North.

Deputies haven't identified the victim or said if any arrests have been made.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.