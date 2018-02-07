Deputy-involved shooting closes all lanes of I-95 in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. - A deputy-involved shooting has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 near Lantana Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the deputy was not injured.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said there were six to eight vehicles involved in a crash in the area.

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a sheet on the side of I-95.

Northbound I-95 was closed between Lantana Road and Sixth Avenue in Lake Worth. Southbound lanes were also closed between Lantana Road and Hypoluxo Road.

