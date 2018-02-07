Deputy-involved shooting, crash closes I-95 in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. - A deputy-involved shooting Wednesday morning closed all lanes of Interstate 95 near Lantana Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect who was killed fatally shot a woman in Lake Worth earlier in the morning and is believed to be responsible for another shooting Tuesday night in West Palm Beach.

Bradshaw said the deputy wasn't injured.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said there were six to eight vehicles involved in a crash in the northbound lanes. He said one vehicle caught fire.

Borroto said two people were killed in the crash and two others were taken to hospitals. He said one victim was taken to an area trauma hospital.

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a sheet on the side of I-95.

Bradshaw said deputies are investigating the crash and the fatal shooting in Lake Worth, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released.

Northbound I-95 was closed between Lantana Road and Sixth Avenue in Lake Worth. Southbound lanes were also closed between Lantana Road and Hypoluxo Road, but they reopened shortly after noon.

Bradshaw said the northbound lanes would be closed for the remainder of the day during the investigation.

