Deputy shoots man during domestic violence incident in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Lauderdale Lakes.

BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said deputies were called to a domestic violence incident at 3510 NW 33rd Ave. about 9 a.m. Thursday.

During the incident, one of the deputies fired his or her gun, wounding a man, Concepcion said.

Deputies administered CPR until paramedics arrived, Concepcion said.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

