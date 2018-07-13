Detectives identify Miami Lakes shooting victim as 37-year-old man

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - Detectives identified the victim of a Thursday night shooting in Miami Lakes as 37-year-old Lester Santana Hernandez.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded to Northwest 89th Avenue near Northwest 146th Street. The shooting prompted a vehicle to crash into a tree.

Officers found Santana Hernandez dead in the back seat of the crashed car with several gunshot wounds. He didn't have a criminal record in Miami-Dade or Broward counties.

A helicopter and police dogs were involved in the Thursday night search for the suspect, which involved temporary street closures.

Detectives were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.

