Detectives identify stolen dirt bike riders killed in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens Police Department detectives released late Friday the identities of the teenager and the man who died after a shooting and a crash.

Officers accused Antonio Green, 18, and Andre Cunningham, 27, of riding a dirt bike that was reported stolen in Opa-locka. They collided with a vehicle just west of the intersection of Northwest 24th Avenue and Northwest 152nd Street.

According to Detective Carolyn Frazer, the driver of the vehicle that struck them was the owner of the dirt bike. The driver of another vehicle witnessed the crash, stopped and got off to batter the driver who struck Green and Cunningham, Frazer said in a statement.

Frazer also said there was evidence of a gunfire. Authorities determined Green died from the injuries he suffered during the crash, but the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner had yet to determine how Cunningham died.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the deaths to call the department at 305-474-6473 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

