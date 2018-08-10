Detectives investigate 2 deaths in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - Detectives are investigating two deaths on Thursday night in Miami-Dade County's town of Cutler Bay.

Detective Lee Cowart said officers found a man and a woman dead about inside a home at 19311 Sterling Drive.

The three-bedroom home is across from the Bel-Aire Elementary School. Property records identify the home's owner as Monica Bucy.

A friend of the victims who did not want to be identified said the man and the woman were a couple.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.