FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Crime scene tape surrounds an area next to the Car Rental By The Week in Fort Lauderdale Friday night.

Fort Lauderdale police officers and firefighters responded to the area by the business at 500 NW 8 St.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took one person to Broward Health.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.