Detectives investigating couple's murder question 2 caught with stolen cars in South Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested in South Florida for questioning in the murders of an Alabama couple.

Detectives began their search after finding the bodies of 67-year-old Mary Holt and 68-year-old Joe Holt on Aug. 2. Their 2012 Honda Civic was stolen and their granddaughter was wandering alone outside of the house. She was covered in blood.

Miami Beach Police Department officers arrested Kristen Gullion, 30, from Decatur, Alabama, at 100 South Point Drive with the help of technology that scans license plates. She was driving the stolen Honda.

During a traffic stop, officers arrested Gullion on an outstanding June 28 warrant from Cullman County. She faced a Miami-Dade County judge who denied bond.

Officers have yet to charge Gullion, who reportedly told police officers she had borrowed the stolen car from a friend. The outstanding warrant was related to her possession of a stolen rifle, electronics and lawn tools.

Hollywood Police Department officers arrested Zachary Taylor Phillips, 23, and Viviana De La Rosa Toniana, who was driving a convertible Mustang that was reported stolen out of Miami Beach. The two tried to get away, but a SWAT team and police dogs caught up to them.

Detectives dealing with the murder case in Alabama are questioning both Phillips and Gullion.

