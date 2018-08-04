Detectives need help solving fatal beating of 74-year-old man

Miguel Hechavarria-Hernandez died of injuries that he suffered during a beating on July 27 in Miami-Dade County, police said.

REDLAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to solve the mysterious murder of Miguel Hechavarria-Hernandez, the victim of a savage beating.

The 74-year-old man died on Monday night, after he suffered in the hospital for about two days, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Detectives know that about 11:40 p.m., on July 27, at least one attacker hit Hechavarria-Hernandez and left him for dead in the area of Southwest 216th Street and Southwest 203rd Avenue near the Florida Everglades

The rural Redland community of farms and nurseries close to the crime scene includes the South Rainbow Farms, Vera's Nursery, Nature's Way Nursery of Miami, Costa Nursery Farms and Fancy Flora. Finding witnesses is a difficult task since a lot of the workers in the area are transient.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 305-471-2400 or to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. There is a reward of up to $3,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.

