Detectives need help solving Opa-locka homicide

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Miami-Dade Police Department detectives have a dead white man, a Suzuki DR650S motorcycle and a mystery.

The man was dead next to the dual-sport bike about 1:40 a.m., Friday, in Opa-locka near Miami Gardens, according to Detective Lee Cowart.

Homicide detectives collected evidence near the intersection of State Road 9 and Northwest 22nd Avenue, according to Sgt. Joseph Zanconato.

Nearly 20 hours after the finding, the department was distributing a flyer with the picture of a motorcycle that detectives say is similar to the one found in Opa-locka.

Detectives were asking anyone with information to call 305-471-8400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.