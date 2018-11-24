Police say 2 died during shooting in Miami's Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Fla. - Two people died during a Friday night shooting outside of a convenience store in Miami-Dade County's Brownsville area.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, four were shot when a crowd was gathered outside of The Heat Food Mart at 5801 NW 27th Ave., next to a Miami-Dade County Housing Agency complex.

After Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel rushed the two others wounded to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, detectives set up a tent to question witnesses.

A a group regularly gathers on the side of the building. They hide behind the shadow of a tree and a large green Waste Management container. Chairs line up under the shade and bicycles stand unchained.

Above the store, there is a Clear Channel billboard with a Crime Stoppers 305 advertisement.

"Give a Tip. Stay Anonymous. 305-471 TIPS. Move Them Lips. Leave Us Tips."

