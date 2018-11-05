Detectives search for 21-year-old woman's body

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - When Lauren Kidd, 21, didn't make it to a Halloween party, her family notified police. Her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend, Konner James Brunner, was arrested in her murder, but detectives have yet to find her body.

A witness told detectives with the Broken Arrow Police Department in Oklahoma that on Halloween there was blood inside Brunner's pickup truck. When the witness confronted him, Brunner allegedly said he had hit a dog, Tulsa World reported.

Detectives determined Kidd had been shot inside Brunner's pickup truck and he confessed to disposing of her body in a recycling bin. Detectives reported finding the gun and a bin with Kidd's blood. Prosecutors charged Brunner with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

