Detectives search for 5 suspects in Lauderhill murder

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Detectives are searching Thursday night for two men and three women suspected of being involved in the murder of a 44-year-old man in Lauderhill.

Surveillance video shows the victim, known as both Emerald SR and Martin Young, walk into an elevator with three women about 6:19 a.m., on Feb. 11. It was the last time he was seen alive.

About an hour later, one of the three women -- who was holding a black purse, wearing a red dress and nude high-heeled sandals -- walked out of the building through the lobby.

Minutes later, surveillance video shows the suspects running away. The other two women weren't wearing their shoes and one even ran out carrying some of her clothes.

According to Lt. Michael Santiago there was a shooting and the victim died of a gunshot wound. There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder.

Detectives were asking anyone with information to call 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

