Detectives search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives said Thursday that they are searching for the driver who struck and killed a woman June 8 in Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video shows 61-year-old Lisa Ann, also known as Lisa Ruiz, walking along the 9400 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, police said.

After striking her about 11:30 p.m., the driver of a four-door vehicle left her on the side of the road, police said.

Detectives released the surveillance video to the public and were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

