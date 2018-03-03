Detectives search for robber in brutal attack with metal rod in Allapattah

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. - Two men were walking near Santa Clara Elementary School in Miami's Allapattah when a cyclist -- who was armed with a metal rod -- savagely attacked them.

The Miami Police Department's robbery unit detectives were still looking for the violent man Friday -- nearly a month after the savage attack that left the two men hospitalized.

The victims were two migrants from Honduras who were walking along Northwest 29th Street between Northwest 11th and 10th Avenue.

It was about 5 a.m., on Feb. 3, when the attacker first struck one of them on the side of the head. After his first victim collapsed unconscious, the other victim started running. But the attacker caught up to him, struck him with the metal rod and kicked and stomped on his head until he lost consciousness.

"Both victims awoke several minutes later and noticed that their property had been stolen," Officer Michael Vega said in a statement.

Fire rescue took both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where they were treated for their injuries. The victims said they lost their phones, wallets, a chain and their desire to go out and have fun.

"I will be going from home to work and from work to home from now on," one of the victim's said in Spanish.







