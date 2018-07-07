Detectives search for woman in red in murder of 44-year-old father

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Detectives have yet to identify the woman in the red dress who is accused of being part of a burglary that left a 44-year-old father dead at his vacation apartment in Lauderhill. The mysterious woman was working with four others.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Laura Daniela Perez Lozano and Cristian David Carmona Quinonez, both of Colombia, in Fresno, Ca. They were in the custody of the Broward Sheriff's Office and appeared in court on Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

Prosecutors charged Perez, 23, with second-degree murder and Carmona, 19, with marijuana possession and premeditated murder in the shooting death of Martin Young, also known as Emerald Sr. He was a business owner in Virginia, who was married to Nakeeha Young for nearly 17 years, and had two children ages 10 and 16.

Detectives believe Young met Perez, Alejandra Porras and the mysterious woman in downtown Fort Lauderdale. He drove a Bentley and allowed them into his vacation apartment without realizing that one of the women was later going to allow Carmona and Juan David "Juribel" Uribe Carvajal inside the complex.

Police officers arrested Uribe, 22, a reggaeton artist from Orlando, in Eureka.

Surveillance video at The Manors apartment complex at 4164 Inverrary Drive showed the mysterious woman leaving the apartment first and the other four rushing out after the shooting. Porras, 25, of Homestead, also remains at large.

Perez and Carmona are being held in Broward Main Jail without bond. Detectives were asking anyone with information about Porras and the woman in the red dress to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.