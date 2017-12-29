Detectives want to speak to persons of interest in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

Detectives want to speak to the persons of interest seen in this surveillance video moments before Raquel Amore was found shot.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Deputies have identified the woman who was shot early Thursday in the parking lot of a Lauderdale Lakes club.

Racquel Amore, 22, of Lauderhill, was wounded in the shooting at South Rock Lounge Bar & Grill that happened about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she remained hospitalized Friday.

Meanwhile, detectives are trying to identify a group of people who were seen in surveillance video of the parking lot just before Amore was found.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said the persons of interests were involved in an altercation in the club and left in two vehicles. One of the vehicles appeared to be a Mercedes-Benz SUV and the other may have been an older-model Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 954-493-TIPS.

