Dispute about dog leads to fatal shooting in Miami Gardens, family member says

A body is removed from a home on Northwest 17th Court in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are conducting a death investigation in Miami Gardens.

A body was removed from a home on Northwest 17th Court early Friday.

Miami Gardens police haven't confirmed how the person died, but the victim's granddaughter told Local 10 News that she was shot and killed in a dispute with strangers about the family dog.

The granddaughter said the family's Yorkshire terrier recently escaped and wandered into a neighbor's yard. She said the neighbor returned the dog, but two strangers claimed the dog belonged to them.

An argument ensued and that's when, the woman said, her 59-year-old grandmother was shot in the head.

The woman identified her grandmother as Danette Simmons.

"It's scary, man," neighbor Charlie Williams said. "You know, this close to home, you always hear about stuff like this and you see it on the news, but you never think it's going to be this close to home."

Police left evidence markers taped next to three bullet holes in the house.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.