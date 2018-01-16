Dozens arrested during 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rideouts

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - South Florida authorities arrested dozens of ATV and dirt bike riders Monday during the illegal "Bikes Up, Guns Down" ride.

Riders began hitting the streets about 2 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officers could be seen at the entrances to numerous highways, trying to stop the riders before they made it on the highways.

Riders were spotted by Sky 10 popping wheelies, driving against traffic and disobeying traffic lights. The riders were involved in at least one serious crash.

A 14-year-old girl was seriously hurt after she ATV she was riding crashed into a car at Northwest 58th Street and Northwest 12th Avenue Monday afternoon in Miami, police said. The girl is being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the passenger on the ATV fled the scene.

Despite riders on social media claiming that "Bikes Up, Guns Down" was a "peaceful" event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., several riders were seen kicking a police vehicle and then flicking off the officer as he drove behind them.

"Wheels Up, Guns Down lost whatever positive message they had years ago," Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez said. "Once you cross the line and blatantly endanger other drivers, pedestrians and yourselves, people stop listening to the message and only watch the chaos being created. It’s become an excuse for disobedience and lawlessness."

Miami-Dade police said they have made eight felony arrests and six misdemeanor arrests as of 10:30 p.m. Monday. Police impounded 72 ATV's/dirt bikes/motorcycles in that same period of time.

Miami-Dade police also said they seized four firearms and impounded three other vehicles.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 14 people and towed 20 vehicles Monday.

Hollywood police said by 4:30 p.m., five people had been arrested and 20 vehicles were seized.

A short time later, Hollywood police said a stolen trailer had been seized from an Airbnb in the 1400 block of Lee Street, as well as nine ATVs and a Rolls Royce.

A stolen trailer, 9 ATVs, and a Rolls Royce were seized from an airbnb in the 1400 block of Lee Street. Most of these vehicles were unregistered. pic.twitter.com/RWZwGzcfFU — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) January 15, 2018

Local 10 News reporter Carlos Suarez was on Sheridan Street, just west of U.S. Route 1, as three people were taken into custody.

The two men and a woman were handcuffed and were seen sitting on the sidewalk before Broward Sheriff's Office deputies took them to jail.

"Those are registered -- insurance. I got everything. I got paperwork," one man said.

"So, how do you feel about ending up here?" Suarez asked.

" I don't really care," the man said.

Deputies said the woman who was taken into custody is a probation officer from New York.

"Most of these individuals are from out of town, if not from out of state," BSO Detective Donnard Huneke said. "One of the apprehended was from Jacksonville, another one from Kissimmee, and those two are from the New York City area -- the Bronx, in particular. The female arrestee has identified herself as a probation officer for New York City."

Huneke said deputies were not chasing vehicles in an effort to keep the public safe.

"The deputies did not pursue the vehicles, however, they followed at safe distance, getting license plates," he said. "Several of the individuals were running in the wrong way of traffic, tailgating, coming close to vehicles and doing wheelies."

The two people from New York told deputies that although they were riding dirt bikes on the road, they were not a part of the Bikes Up, Guns Down ride-out.

Authorities said the suspects face various charges, including reckless driving and speeding.

#RIGHT #NOW Three people on motorbikes arrested on Sheridan street just west of US-1. We are riding w/ @BrowardSheriff in an unmarked car. pic.twitter.com/FZ3frI6zQ7 — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) January 15, 2018

Deputies tell us the woman is a probation officer from NY. BSO began following the group at University/Pines. pic.twitter.com/9SIFrWYoW3 — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) January 15, 2018

