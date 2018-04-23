Driver arrested in Dolphin Expressway hit-and-run involving trooper, authorities say

MIAMI - A driver was arrested Monday morning after striking three cars and a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on the Dolphin Expressway, authorities said.

The hit-and-run crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 42nd Avenue in Miami.

Authorities said a trooper spotted a car driving erratically on the highway near Miami International Airport and attempted to pull over the vehicle.

The trooper eventually caught on with the driver and arrested him, authorities said.

His identity was not immediately released.

No one was injured in the crash.

