Suspect caught after leading deputies on chase, crashing car on I-95

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Deputies have apprehended a suspect who led authorities on a chase before crashing the car in Dania Beach and bailing out.

A Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter and deputies could be seen searching for the driver who crashed the car on Interstate 95 and took off running into a wooded area near the Bass Pro Shops.

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said the suspect was possibly involved in a domestic incident in Oakland Park.

A view from Sky 10 showed the crashed car on the shoulder of I-95 near Griffin Road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

