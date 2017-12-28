Driver speeds away after striking Miami-Dade police cruiser, other vehicles

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver took off after striking a Miami-Dade police cruiser and several other vehicles Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 near Northwest 119th Street.

Police said the driver who caused the multi-vehicle crash fled the scene, striking several other cars in the process.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The officer was not injured.

Detectives are searching for a dark-colored, four-door sedan they believe has front- and rear-end damage.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

