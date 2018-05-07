Duo arrested in connection with Liberty Square shooting is released

MIAMI - Prosecutors dropped charges Monday against two men accused of being involved in the fatal Liberty Square shooting, and officers are no longer looking for a 19-year-old suspect.

Anthony Clinch, 19, and Yaairnes Bryant, 21, will be free and officers are no longer searching for Deondre McDuffy, according to the Miami Police Department.

The Miami Northwestern Senior High School community was still mourning the murders of Kimson Green, 17, a member of the National Honor Society, and Rickey Dixon, 18, a graduate, when detectives arrested Clinch and Bryant Saturday. The two appeared in court Sunday.

Hours after Miami detectives released a picture of McDuffy Monday, police officers said they were no longer searching for him, because they no longer considered him a suspect. Clynch and Bryant had alibis.

