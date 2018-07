PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police officers arrested two thieves Thursday who were accused of breaking into cars in Pembroke Pines while wearing ankle monitors for a prior burglary.

The officers arrested the juvenile offenders at Century Village in the area of Southwest 135th Terrace and Southwest 10th Street. They were on probation.

Officers were asking anyone who was a victim of a car robbery in the area to call them at 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.