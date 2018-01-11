Dynamic Family Martial Arts owner accused of repeatedly throwing boy on floor

DAVIE, Fla. - The owner of Dynamic Family Martial Arts in Davie was arrested Wednesday on a child abuse charge after an incident that occurred at his business last week, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Richard Hartman, 65, became enraged Jan. 3 after an 8-year-old boy punched a wall in frustration for losing a game.

Police said the business was acting as a day care camp that day for children who were out of school on winter break.

After the boy punched the wall, Hartman grabbed the boy and threw him to the floor, the arrest report stated.

Police said he then picked up the boy, dragged him into his office and violently threw him into a chair.

The owner of Dynamic Family Martial Arts in Davie was arrested Wednesday on a child abuse charge after an incident that occurred at his business last week, authorities said.

At that point, the boy began to cry and another child began to record the incident on his cellphone, authorities said.

Hartman can be heard in the video screaming at the child, "Stop that crying!" as he is seen shaking the boy.

The boy who was recording the incident was afraid that Hartman was going to see him so he put his phone down after that point, detectives said.

Police said Hartman snatched the victim from the chair and threw him to the floor a few more times before allowing the boy to go back with the other children.

Photos taken after the incident show bruising to the boy's forearm and knee.

Police said Hartman invoked his Miranda rights and declined to speak with a detective. He was arrested at his home Wednesday and taken to the Broward County Jail.

Anyone who has children who have attended any function at Dynamic Family Martial Arts at 12930 State Road 8 and who may have had a similar incident occur is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.