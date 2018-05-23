Eric Rivera denied sentence reduction in murder of former Canes star

MIAMI - The man convicted of killing former University of Miami football star Sean Taylor was back in court Wednesday, requesting his sentence be reduced.

Eric Rivera was 17 years old when he shot Taylor at his Palmetto Bay home during a botched burglary more than a decade ago.

Rivera was sentenced to 57 years in prison.

"I think I deserve a second chance because I've grown, and I believe -- I know -- I could be a productive citizen," Rivera said. "And I could help kids who are in similar situations I was in."

Taylor's then-girlfriend, Jackie Garcia, got emotional as the state read the letter she submitted to the judge from the original sentencing.

Rivera's request was denied.

"He's the only defendant sentenced to 57 years, and that is not fair justice," Eric Rivera's mother, Aneisha Rivera, said.

Eric Rivera is eligible for another review in 15 years.

