Family prepares for funeral of 33-year-old pregnant mother killed in shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and saw her pregnant mother, Quantia Curry Golden, who worked at Northshore Hospital, die in a late November shooting in Opa-locka.

On Friday, she was in pain again. Her mother's viewing was at the Holy Temple Worship Center in Brownsville and her funeral will be on Saturday.

The teenage girl had the support of her maternal grandmother, Gladiest Barnes.

"We are still in shock because we just don’t believe that Quantia is gone," Barnes said.

Family members said Quantia Curry Golden, 33, was killed in the shooting.

Barnes also said her family now has two unsolved murders. Her son was shot dead in 2011.

Showing up was difficult for Aretha Sales, who described her niece as a wonderful mother, wife and friend.

"I wanted to turn around and go home a couple of times but I said 'I cannot do that. I have to go and see her for myself.' You have to sometimes get that last glimpse," Sales said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the murders to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

