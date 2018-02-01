Family seeks justice for high school basketball star fatally shot in Miami

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (top, second to left) joins the family of Malcolm Nicholas III at a news conference asking for the Overtown community's help finding the killer.

MIAMI - The family of a high school basketball star who was shot dead last fall delivered an emotional plea for information on the killer.

Malcolm Nicholas III, 18, was killed last November in the 1700 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue in the Overtown section of Miami.

"Please help us. I'm begging you. Our lives will never be the same," his mother, Candice Dean, said.

Police still don't have a motive for the shooting, and detectives said they have not received tips from the community.

"Overtown is my community," Nicholas' father said. "We need your help."

Police said the teenager was walking to his father's home at the time of the shooting.

The plea was followed by a walk through the neighborhood where the shooting happened. Family, friends and loved ones, along with police, passed out flyers asking for the public's help.

Family members said Nicholas was attending school in Tennessee and was in town for a family party and to celebrate Thanksgiving. He previously attended Miami Senior High School, Mater Academy and Believe Prep Academy.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

