AVENTURA, Fla. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a popular gym in Aventura.

A person was found dead outside the LA Fitness on Northeast 207th Street late Friday night, Aventura police Sgt. Chris Goranitis said.

He said the body was in the parking lot of the gym.

The victim died of a gunshot wound.

Detectives were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

