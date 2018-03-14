FBI offers $25,000 reward in search of 'Business Bandit' bank robber

WESTON, Fla. - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a serial bank robber in South Florida.
Investigators have linked the robber, dubbed the "Business Bandit," to 10 South Florida bank robberies since December 2015.
FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said the gunman, who earned his nickname because of the attire he wears during the robberies, has struck four banks in Boca Raton, two banks in Miami-Dade County and one bank each in Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Deerfield Beach and Cooper City.
The timeline for the robberies is as follows:
- Dec. 18, 2015: TD Bank, 1371 W. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton
- Jan. 15, 2016: SunTrust, 7800 Glades Road, Boca Raton
- Feb. 5, 2016: TD Bank, 16200 NW 57th Ave., Miami
- Feb. 17, 2016: Wells Fargo, 6735 W. Indiantown Road, Jupiter
- Nov. 7, 2017: SunTrust, 7800 Glades Road, Boca Raton
- Nov. 10, 2017: PNC Bank, 10973 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens
- Nov. 17, 2017: Wells Fargo, 9162 Glades Road, Boca Raton
- Dec. 15, 2017: TD Bank, 8711 NW 186th St., Hialeah
- Feb. 9, 2018: BB&T Bank, 1299 S. Military Trail, Deerfield Beach
- March 2, 2018: Bank of America, 5504 S. Flamingo Road, Cooper City
Leverock said the robber should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.
