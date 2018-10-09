FBI offers reward of up to $10,000 for information about suspected gold bar thief

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the capture of a Miami-Dade County man accused of robbing a tractor-trailer that was carrying millions of dollars worth of gold bars.

The hefty reward comes three years after the March 1, 2015, robbery that occurred in Wilson County, North Carolina.

FBI agents said the tractor-trailer had been traveling from Miami to Boston, Massachusets, when the robbery occurred.

Pedro Santamaria, who is believed to be about 56 years old, faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

FBI agents said Santamaria should be considered armed and dangerous. They said he is known to have ties to California, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

Two other South Florida men, Adalberto Perez and Miguel Bovar, were charged in the case in 2016.

Authorities said the $4.8 million worth of gold bars were being delivered to Boston by Transvalue, a company located near Miami International Airport.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.