FBI searching for Fort Lauderdale bank robber

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

The FBI said the man entered the Wells Fargo branch in the 6200 block of North Federal Highway about 5:30 p.m. and proceeded to demand money from a bank employee. The man implied that he had a weapon, the FBI said.

The man made off with undisclosed amount of cash, the FBI said. The bank was open and customers were inside the building during the robbery, the FBI said.

No one was hurt in the robbery, the FBI said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

