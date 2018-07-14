FBI searching for man who robbed bank in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The FBI is searching for man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank Saturday morning in Hollywood.

The FBI said the man entered the bank in the 6600 block of Taft Street around 10 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee. The man implied that he was armed, the FBI said.

He then left in a white, older-model van with an undisclosed amount of cash, the FBI said.

A photo provided by the FBI shows a heavyset black man with a goatee walking into the bank. The man in the photo was wearing a black hat, a purple sweater, blue jeans and red athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

