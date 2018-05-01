FBI seeks man in connection with Pompano Beach bank robbery

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - FBI agents are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Pompano Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The robbery was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at the PNC Bank branch at 289 S. Pompano Parkway.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in an email that the robber, who was wearing a red T-shirt and black hat, entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, Marshall said.

The robbery was captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

