FHP investigates shootout on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning shootout between motorists on the Palmetto Expressway.

Lt. Alex Camacho said the shooting was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. near Northwest 27th Avenue.

Witnesses told troopers they heard gunshots and saw muzzle flashes coming from a white Porsche and another white vehicle. They said the occupants were shooting at each other.

A witness' car was twice struck by bullets -- once in the upper rear windshield and once in the right rear bumper.

Camacho said a patient later walked to a nearby emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators have recovered a projectile fragment from the trunk of the witness' car.

No other information was immediately available.

